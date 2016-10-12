Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Work proceeds on clearing bridge debris from Arkansas River

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge bridge.jpg
Will the contractors for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department meet a 24-hour deadline from the implosion of the Broadway Bridge yesterday afternnon to clear the Arkansas River navigation channel? And what if they don't?

Dispatches from the highway department indicate it's a big and difficult job.  But shortly before 11 a.m., the department indicated the big piece of structural steel was moving.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Broadway Bridge, Arkansas Highway And Transportation Department

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Good Food Guide lists 10 in Arkansas

    The third Good Food Org Guide — a project of the James Beard Foundation and Food Tank — includes 10 Arkansas organizations among 1,000 food-related entities nationwide recognized for exceptional work  in food and agriculture, nutrition and health, hunger and obesity, and food justice.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Children's groups oppose marijuana measures UPDATE

    Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families and the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have announced, with  a somewhat apologetic tone, opposition to both medical marijuana proposals on the November ballot.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • Against corporate welfare? Vote NO on Issue 3

    Hate taxpayer giveaways to private companies and corporate lobbyists? Vote NO on Issue 3. Ernest Dumas explains why.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Harrises ended adoption process of third girl via DHS prior to eventual "rehoming" of two younger sisters

    The Arkansas Times has received more details on the circumstances surrounding the Harris rehoming case. Among them: A third sister was nearly adopted by Justin and Marsha Harris, but that adoption was disrupted before it was legally finalized. The girl left the home long before her younger sisters.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 6, 2015

  • Downton Abbey fans frozen out on AETN

    I'd ask AETN what happened to knock out its signal just in time for "Downtown Abbey" last night, but the public TV network in Conway is closed today on account of weather. The website currently contains no information about the outage or rebroadcast plans for missed shows. A telephone recording does say ice on the antenna had disrupted the AETN signal.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 23, 2015

  • Former workers at Justin Harris' preschool say they were told to sign in adopted girls despite absence

    Several former workers from Growing Gods' Kingdom have told the Times that two of the Harris girls were signed in to the preschool on a daily basis but were not in attendance. This raises the question of whether the preschool improperly claimed public funds for the girls.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 30, 2015

Most Shared

  • Save the turkeys! Animal lovers fight back

    Will they or won't they drop terrified turkeys out of an airplane over Yellville at the Turkey Trot festival this year. Animal rights activists worldwide are waging a lobbying campaign to stop it and there's evidence it's getting results. Or at least embarrassment.

  • Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat

    At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation