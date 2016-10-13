Find out more →

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Blow this in the wind: Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize

Bob Dylan has won the Nobel Prize for literature and the news sets off an unending loop of unforgettable lyrics, in my case particularly from the 1960s and 1970s, though his creativity continues.

The singer and songwriter Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition,” in the words of the Swedish Academy.


