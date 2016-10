Broadway Bridge wreckage appears cleared

click to enlarge ALL CLEAR: No bridge wreckage is visible below where the steel arches of the old Broadway Bridge fell into the river after demolition Tuesday.

No official word yet, but the steel arch wreckage left in the Arkansas River navigation channel after the demolition Tuesday appears to have been cleared.Debris below water obviously isn't visible. When I crossed the Main Street bridge this morning, no work appeared underway on the river, but it was raining.The image above was taken about 9 a.m. from one of North Little Rock's webcams.