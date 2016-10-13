Governor outlines China trip, continues to defend Donald Trump

"I'm troubled by all the rhetoric. I'm troubled by the statements made by Donald Trump about women in past decades. I'm not following current discussions closely. As I have said, we have two candidates who are both flawed and American public has to evaluate it. My evaluation on big picture items — where the economy goes; in terms of fighting ISIS, and in terms of the Supreme Court."Is there any point where reported conduct would be a "deal-breaker?"
You don't know what future holds so I'm not going to comment on that..... There could be deal-breakers on both sides.The questioning kep returning to Trump. He wouldn't answer a question on whether what Trump said on the tape amounted to sexual assault. He said what Trump said was not necessarily what he had done.
I have not looked into that. I don't know the details of that. Some of these are multiple decades old. That doesn't necessarily make a difference.Then Hutchinson noted there are women making allegations on "both sides of the fence" He referred apparently to complaints about conduct of Bill Clinton, who is not a candidate for president. Hutchinson mentioned Juanita Broadrick. And then he cut off questioning.
