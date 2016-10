Governor plans China trade mission: questions for news conference

will talk to reporters later this morning about aand other matters. It would be a good time to ask him about continuing support for Donald Trump — with four additional allegations of sexual groping appearing overnight against the Family Values Party candidate. ( Read this particularly detailed and harrowing account of Trump's behavior from a former reporter for People magazine.)Also a good question: Will the governor be packing millions more in taxpayer cash to give to a communist Chinese billionaire for another polluting industry that relies on abundant Arkansas raw materials to use for product purposes not yet clear? Might this be what Issue 3, to open the state treasury to unlimited handouts to private corporations, is really about? (In addition, of course, to restoring taxpayer subsidies for hundreds of corporate lobbyists around the state.)