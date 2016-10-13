Governor plans China trade mission: questions for news conference

Most Shared UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed Location selected for 10 Commandments monument on Capitol grounds, Baphomet monument still undecided A meeting of a subcommittee of the Arkansas State Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission was held today, with the three-member group asking questions about materials and construction of the 10 Commandments Monument and the Baphomet statue proposed by The Satanic Temple. A proposed site was selected for the 10 Commandments Monument, but an official with the Church of Satan, after being told their monument couldn't be placed directly beside the 10 Commandments monument as they had requested in their proposal, will be allowed to select their preferred site at a later date.

Proposal surfaces for University Avenue redevelopment A friend in the real estate community shares a proposal from SHOP Companies, a Dallas developer, for redevelopment of the former Sears shopping center on University Avenue.

Arkansas State Fair food report Kat Robinson's Tie Dye Travels has a complete report on the all the food that will be fried, smoked, baked, chopped and otherwise assembled on the midway of the Arkansas State Fair, which opens Friday in Little Rock.

Blow this in the wind: Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize Bob Dylan has won the Nobel Prize for literature and the news sets off an unending loop of unforgettable lyrics, in my case particularly from the 1960s and 1970s, though his creativity continues.

