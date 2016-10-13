Find out more →

Thursday, October 13, 2016

LR school chief talks of budget cuts and need for vote to extend bonded debt

MICHAEL POORE: Talking vote on millage extension.
  MICHAEL POORE: Talking vote on millage extension.
Michael Poore, superintendent of the state-controlled Little Rock School District, outlined for the state Board of Education today possible ways to cut another $15 million in district spending next year as the district prepares for loss of state desegregation support.

None of it sounds good: Closing 3-4 schools; cutting another $50 a month out of school district support for employee health insurance (it has already been cut); privatization of some services; an in-house lawyer to cut spending to the outside Friday Firm; cuts in payroll.

He said "positive, energizing and exciting" things were happening in the district that should attract more students to the district.

But he said the district had to recruit middle school students, the age group where the distict has felt most erosion.

Poore also talked about going to voters for approval of restructure of debt to provide the money for a new high school in Southwest Little Rock and other facility needs. This would mean, not a millage increase, but added years to pay off existing bonded debt to which millage is pledged. "This is not a new tax. This is not an increase," Poore said.

 Over time, it is. (If you believe tax millage rates ever might decline when bonds are paid off.) This vote could come as early as February, he said. But it might take longer. But he said he didn't want to wait too long. He's been talking to Stephens Inc. about the idea.

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Report: Praying out demons at Rep. Justin Harris' pre-school

    A parent reports that Justin Harris and his wife pray out demons as a means of dealing with misbehaving children at their state-funded pre-school, Growing God's Kingdom.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 12, 2015

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

