Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, October 13, 2016

LR school chief talks of budget cuts and need for vote to extend bonded debt

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge lrsdcuts.jpg

click to enlarge MICHAEL POORE: Talking vote on millage extension.
  • MICHAEL POORE: Talking vote on millage extension.
Michael Poore, superintendent of the state-controlled Little Rock School District, outlined for the state Board of Education today possible ways to cut another $15 million in district spending next year as the district prepares for loss of state desegregation support.

None of it sounds good: Closing 3-4 schools; cutting another $50 a month out of school district support for employee health insurance (it has already been cut); privatization of some services; an in-house lawyer to cut spending to the outside Friday Firm; cuts in payroll.

He said "positive, energizing and exciting" things were happening in the district that should attract more students to the district.

But he said the district had to recruit middle school students, the age group where the distict has felt most erosion.

Poore also talked about going to voters for approval of restructure of debt to provide the money for a new high school in Southwest Little Rock and other facility needs. This would mean, not a millage increase, but added years to pay off existing bonded debt to which millage is pledged. "This is not a new tax. This is not an increase," Poore said.

 Over time, it is. (If you believe tax millage rates ever might decline when bonds are paid off.) This vote could come as early as February, he said. But it might take longer. But he said he didn't want to wait too long. He's been talking to Stephens Inc. about the idea.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Not everyone is in Tom Cotton fan club

    Conservative New York newspaper labels Tom Cotton and others "traitors" for injecting themselves into presidential diplomacy with Iran.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 10, 2015

  • Presbytery of Arkansas opposes bills aimed at gay discrimination

    The Presbytery of Arkansas, the governing body for Presbyterian churches in the northern two-thirds of Arkansas, met Saturday at Clarksville and adopted a resolution urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to veto SB 202, which is aimed at preventing local government from passing anti-discrimination laws to protect gay people. The Presbytery also expressed its opposition to a pending House bill that, in the name of "conscience," would protect those who discriminate against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 23, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation