Arkansas Blog

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Michelle Obama gives emotional speech denouncing Trump's treatment of women

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 12:21 PM



"A candidate for president of the United States has bragged about sexually assaulting women." — Michelle Obama. Strong stuff in a speech by the first lady of the United States.

Noted: Fox News chose to skip this speech. It covered Newt Gingrich instead.

This was an important speech. It was about much more than Donald Trump, but about the persistence of sexism and the struggles women still face in coping and responding.

If we can't give Barack Obama a third term, it's too bad we can't give one to Michelle Obama.

PS: Here's the full speech on YouTube.

