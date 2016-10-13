Michelle Obama gives emotional speech denouncing Trump's treatment of women

Most Shared UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed Arkansas Supreme Court kills amendments on new casinos, tort reform and approves medical marijuana amendment The Arkansas Supreme Court today invalidated proposed constitutional amendments to legalize more casinos in Arkansas and to place a limit on nursing home damage suits. It cleared a medical marijuana amendment for the ballot.

Proposal surfaces for University Avenue redevelopment A friend in the real estate community shares a proposal from SHOP Companies, a Dallas developer, for redevelopment of the former Sears shopping center on University Avenue.

Party discipline, Republican style Call out the vigilantes. A right-wing radio talk show host has discovered that a member of the Republican governor's staff has given a campaign contribution to A DEMOCRAT!

Location selected for 10 Commandments monument on Capitol grounds, Baphomet monument still undecided A meeting of a subcommittee of the Arkansas State Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission was held today, with the three-member group asking questions about materials and construction of the 10 Commandments Monument and the Baphomet statue proposed by The Satanic Temple. A proposed site was selected for the 10 Commandments Monument, but an official with the Church of Satan, after being told their monument couldn't be placed directly beside the 10 Commandments monument as they had requested in their proposal, will be allowed to select their preferred site at a later date.

Against corporate welfare? Vote NO on Issue 3 Hate taxpayer giveaways to private companies and corporate lobbyists? Vote NO on Issue 3. Ernest Dumas explains why.