Party discipline, Republican style

is a right-wing radio talk jock. He's from the end of the party that tolerates little deviation from the party line, as he defines it. Example: this Tweet yesterday noting a political contribution made bynow- chief of staffto state— A DEMOCRAT!Sabin, my representative and former colleague, is pretty much a reliable liberal voter. He also has some ideas in his private work in the innovation "industry" that just might mesh with the governor's big computer push. He's also a reasonably nice human being. He also has no Republican opposition this year.No matter. Dollars to Democrats will NOT be tolerated by the ayatollahs of the GOP.