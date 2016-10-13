Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Party discipline, Republican style

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge harrell.jpg
Paul Harrell is a right-wing radio talk jock. He's from the end of the party that tolerates little deviation from the party line, as he defines it. Example: this Tweet yesterday noting a political contribution made by Gov. Asa Hutchinson's now- chief of staff Alison Williams to state Rep. Warwick Sabin — A DEMOCRAT!

Sabin, my representative and former colleague, is pretty much a reliable liberal voter. He also has some ideas in his private work in the innovation "industry" that just might mesh with the governor's big computer push. He's also a reasonably nice human being. He also has no Republican opposition this year.

No matter. Dollars to Democrats will NOT be tolerated by the ayatollahs of the GOP.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation