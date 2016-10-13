Proposal surfaces for University Avenue redevelopment

click to enlarge NEW SHOPPING CENTER: Proposed for this site.

A friend in the real estate community shares a proposal from SHOP Companies, a Dallas developer, for redevelopment of the formeron University Avenue.A grocery store will anchor the "Shops at University Village" and the site plan provides for other outlying buildings that might call of removal of one existing office building.There are some indications the developer might have a Kroger in mind, but that would seem unlikely given nearby Krogers in the Heights and Hillcrest.A brochure for the project touts the area as having "the densest daytime population in the state" thanks to nearby hospitals and existing shopping.I guess this means, alas, that this won't be a spot for aThat wholesale chain has been looking, but unable to find the right spot for an Arkansas starter store.Don't know yet how far along this idea might be.