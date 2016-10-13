Find out more →

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Proposal surfaces for University Avenue redevelopment

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 7:09 AM

click to enlarge NEW SHOPPING CENTER: Proposed for this site.
  • NEW SHOPPING CENTER: Proposed for this site.

A friend in the real estate community shares a proposal from SHOP Companies, a Dallas developer, for redevelopment of the former Sears shopping center on University Avenue.

A grocery store will anchor the "Shops at University Village" and the site plan provides for other outlying buildings that might  call of removal of one existing office building.

There are some indications the developer might have a Kroger in mind, but that would seem unlikely given nearby Krogers in the Heights and Hillcrest. 

A brochure for the project touts the area as having "the densest daytime population in the state" thanks to nearby hospitals and existing shopping.

Here's the brochure.
I guess this means, alas, that this won't be a spot for a Costco. That wholesale chain has been looking, but unable to find the right spot for an Arkansas starter store.

Don't know yet how far along this idea might be.


Comments (2)

