Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Pryor family provides optimistic outlook on former senator

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge DAVID PRYOR: Family reports progress after stroke treatment.
  • DAVID PRYOR: Family reports progress after stroke treatment.
Through a family friend, I've gotten an update on retired Sen. David Pryor, 82, who has been hospitalized at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville since suffering a stroke Monday. The outlook is optimistic.

Said the family through the spokesman:

"He has made it through the first critical 48 hours. He is recovering as well as the doctors had hoped. They expect the progress to continue, but he faces an extended period of rehabilitation and physical therapy."

Pryor's condition is markedly better because of the speed with which treatment, including surgery, began. 

The family added that visits are still restricted to family.

As luck, if that is the word, had  it, Pryor was taken to a hospital that last year recruited a pair of doctors — brothers who'd fled religious persecution in Iran — who are experts in advanced stroke care.

This article in Arkansas Medical News last year tells about Drs. Mayshan and Mahan Ghiassi, said to be two of only about 100 surgeons in the U.S. trained in both endovascular and conventional neurosurgery.  The opening of the article explains why their presence was important in surgery to deal with a stroke caused by a blood clot:

In just the past year, minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery for strokes and other cerebrovascular conditions has become the preferred standard of care. When treated in a timely manner, patients paralyzed on one side and\or unable to speak are often able to walk and talk within an hour. That is accomplished by using radiological imaging to guide a tiny catheter from an artery in the groin to the site to be treated. Clots can be removed without the risks and recovery time associated with open surgery.
The doctors were recruited from Nashville to an underserved area with a high stroke rate and have had more work than expected, according to the article.

Given the current political context, I found the brothers' journey to the U.S. illuminating:
The Ghiassi brothers were born in Iran. The family, members of the Baha’i faith persecuted in the predominantly Muslim country, fled in 1985. They spent a year in a refugee camp in Pakistan before they were sponsored and brought to Nashville, Tenn., when Mahan was 5 and Mayshan was 7. That is where the family continued to live up until the brothers finished medical school, residencies and fellowships at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their parents relocated with their sons, their wives, and their grandchildren. Mahan has three children, and Mayshan has one with another expected soon. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Beyond rehoming: crowdfunding an investigative project

    The Times has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to support a large-scale investigative project into Arkansas's child welfare system. We're raising money through ioby.org, a platform that supports do-good projects. Donations are tax deductible.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Mar 13, 2015

  • Walmart weighs in, too late, against gay discrimination legislation

    Now they tell us. Walmart finally breaks silence on SB 202, a statute intended to allow discrimination against gay people even if local governments want to prevent it. Breaks wind is more like it, with a statement of opposition after the bill became law.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 23, 2015

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation