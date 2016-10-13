Find out more →

Thursday, October 13, 2016

UCA releases names of eight to be interviewed for presidency

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 4:48 PM

The University of Central Arkansas today released the names of  eight people who'll be interviewed by the search committee working to find a successor to President Tom Courtway, who has announced plans to step down next year.

The names do not include Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland of Conway, who'd been mentioned as an unconventional potential choice for the job.

Those to be interviewed at sessions Oct. 19-20 in Dallas, with a smaller number to be selected for a future campus visit:

Kevin Bailey, vice president for student affairs, University of West Florida.

Houston Davis,  interim president of Kennesaw State University, Georgia.

Len Frey, vice chancellor for finance and administration at Arkansas State University, Jonesboro.

Nagi Naganathan, professor and dean of engineering, University of Toledo, Ohio.

Darrell F. Parker, dean and professor of economics, College of Business, Western Carolina University, North Carolina.

Charles Patterson,  interim president of Georgia Southwestern State University.

Dennis Shields, .chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Doris Tegart, interim president, Bellarmine University, Kentucky

