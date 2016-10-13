Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 13, 2016

UCA releases names of eight to be interviewed for presidency

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 4:48 PM

The University of Central Arkansas today released the names of  eight people who'll be interviewed by the search committee working to find a successor to President Tom Courtway, who has announced plans to step down next year.

The names do not include Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland of Conway, who'd been mentioned as an unconventional potential choice for the job.

Those to be interviewed at sessions Oct. 19-20 in Dallas, with a smaller number to be selected for a future campus visit:

Kevin Bailey, vice president for student affairs, University of West Florida.

Houston Davis,  interim president of Kennesaw State University, Georgia.

Len Frey, vice chancellor for finance and administration at Arkansas State University, Jonesboro.

Nagi Naganathan, professor and dean of engineering, University of Toledo, Ohio.

Darrell F. Parker, dean and professor of economics, College of Business, Western Carolina University, North Carolina.

Charles Patterson,  interim president of Georgia Southwestern State University.

Dennis Shields, .chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Doris Tegart, interim president, Bellarmine University, Kentucky

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

  • Not everyone is in Tom Cotton fan club

    Conservative New York newspaper labels Tom Cotton and others "traitors" for injecting themselves into presidential diplomacy with Iran.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 10, 2015

  • Presbytery of Arkansas opposes bills aimed at gay discrimination

    The Presbytery of Arkansas, the governing body for Presbyterian churches in the northern two-thirds of Arkansas, met Saturday at Clarksville and adopted a resolution urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to veto SB 202, which is aimed at preventing local government from passing anti-discrimination laws to protect gay people. The Presbytery also expressed its opposition to a pending House bill that, in the name of "conscience," would protect those who discriminate against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 23, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation