Most Shared UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed Gold star for Legislative Audit Legislative Audit has been used during the Republican reign for political purposes and I've been critical of that fact. Fair play today dictates a Gold Star Auditor award to the agency for telling the truth about a Hutchinson administration trick.

Highway Department postpones Broadway Bridge demolition The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has announced postponement of the scheduled demolition today of the concrete arches on the old Broadway Bridge, which is being replaced by a new span over the Arkansas River in downtown Little Rock.

Gun death toll among children higher than thought The Associated Press and USA Today Network have combined for a report that says children die far more often from accidental shootings than federal figures indicate — about one every other day.

Marcus Devine joins Workforce Department Daryl Bassett, director of the Workforce Services Department, confirms he's added Marcus Devine, a former state agency director, to his staff in an "intermittent" position.

Pryor family provides optimistic outlook on former senator Through a family friend, I've gotten an update on retired Sen. David Pryor, 82, who has been hospitalized at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville since suffering a stroke Monday. The outlook is optimistic.