Gold star for Legislative Audit

But Frank Arey, attorney for Arkansas Legislative Audit, told lawmakers that there were a number of items and activities that occurred during this time period that "makes us feel comfortable with this assertion that she was in fact acting as director.Everybody understand this ruse at the time it went down. And everybody understood no legislator would stand in the way. But Audit has upheld its reputation as a neutral arbiter by pointing out the constitutional and legal violation by the Hutchinson administration. It deserves applause because the backbone demonstration might discourage worse in the future.
"DHS supplied us with a stack of documents that they say during this time were executed by other folks and that is in fact true..., but to our way of looking at this that was not inconsistent with her also serving as director at the same time," Arey said. "We feel like the effect of this personal services contract that Ms. Gillespie entered into was to pay her considerably more than this body had appropriated for this position."
Cotton fresh? Fresh cow patty? Fresh horse plop? Oh, wait, I know ... fresh cat…
Thanks DOIG: Link corrected.
This isjust one, there are surely other examples of malfeasence, now is time to Hunt…
