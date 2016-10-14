Find out more →

Friday, October 14, 2016

Gun death toll among children higher than thought

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 11:47 AM

The Associated Press and USA Today Network have combined for a report that says children die more often from accidental shootings than federal figures indicate — about one every other day.

These are just fatalities, not woundings.

The gun lobby has long fought systematic compilation of statistics about gun injuries and deaths for fear they could encourage gun safety measures. That's why, when people like Tom Cotton clone Trent Garner, a Republican state Senate candidate, boasts on Twitter as he did today about his NRA endorsemett, I'm always inclined to say, "I wouldn't brag about it." 

The gun lobby likely isn't happy either about the recently announced Justice Department effort to better track police use of deadly force. Solid statistics are powerful things. Some prefer faith, such as in the belief that guns make you safer. Alas, notes the AP story that began with the death of a four-year-old from a shot from his grandmother's derringer:

Tragedies like the death of Bryson Mees-Hernandez play out repeatedly across the country. Curious toddlers find unsecured, loaded handguns in their homes and vehicles, and fatally shoot themselves and others. Teenagers, often showing off guns to their friends and siblings, end up shooting them instead.

Comments

