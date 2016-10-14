Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 14, 2016

Helena Housing Authority headed indicted

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 5:36 PM

Lionel Moss, 58, executive director of the Helena Housing Authority, has been indicted for stealing from the agency, the U.S. attorney's office said. 

The indictment alleges that Moss submitted fraudulent requests for expenses and sick and other leave time from October 2011 to January 2015.  The government said Moss received almost $58,000 this way. He was released on bond pending trial. 

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

  • Pryor family provides optimistic outlook on former senator

    Through a family friend, I've gotten an update on retired Sen. David Pryor, 82, who has been hospitalized at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville since suffering a stroke Monday. The outlook is optimistic.

  • Tom Cotton: The 'post-Trump Republican Party'

    The Economist was among the publications encouraged to follow U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton around Iowa earlier this week as he campaigned for Iowa Republicans and himself as a 2020 presidential candidate. Precious little was said about this year's presidential nominee.

  • Gold star for Legislative Audit

    Legislative Audit has been used during the Republican reign for political purposes and I've been critical of that fact. Fair play today dictates a Gold Star Auditor award to the agency  for telling the truth about a Hutchinson administration trick.

  • Arkansas Supreme Court kills amendments on new casinos, tort reform and approves medical marijuana amendment

    The Arkansas Supreme Court today invalidated proposed constitutional amendments to legalize more casinos in Arkansas and to place a limit on nursing home damage suits. It cleared a medical marijuana amendment for the ballot.

  • Highway Department postpones Broadway Bridge demolition

    The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has announced postponement of the scheduled demolition today of the concrete arches on the old Broadway Bridge, which is being replaced by a new span over the Arkansas River in downtown Little Rock.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation