Let's talk Wikileaks. But let's talk accurately.

Referring to a speech Clinton gave to the National Multi-Housing Council in 2013, partially reprinted in an email to top Clinton staffers, Pence said the Democratic nominee was disgracing the memory of Abraham Lincoln.It is not a shock that a politician might speak publicly about the possible, rather than from the heart. Remember that other Clinton's famous remark about the perfect being the enemy of the good?
"She actually gave a speech in which she said, in order to be successful politically, you have to, quote, 'have a public and private position,' close quote, on the issues," Pence said. "When she was asked about that in the debate on Sunday night, did you see that? We got a little bit of a lecture about Abraham Lincoln or something. I couldn't follow it, either — I was like, 'Huh? Where are we going with that?'"
In fact, while Donald Trump had mocked the Lincoln reference on Sunday night, the point Clinton was making in that speech was a reference to the 2012 film "Lincoln," which at the time of the speech had just lost the Academy Award for Best Motion Picture.
"If you saw the Spielberg movie, 'Lincoln,' and how he was maneuvering and working to get the 13th Amendment passed, [he] called one of my favorite predecessors, Secretary Seward, who had been the governor and senator from New York," Clinton said. "He told Seward, I need your help to get this done. And Seward called some of his lobbyist friends who knew how to make a deal, and they just kept going at it. I mean, politics is like sausage being made. It is unsavory, and it always has been that way, but we usually end up where we need to be."
