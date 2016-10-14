Let's talk Wikileaks. But let's talk accurately.

Most Shared UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Arkansas Supreme Court kills amendments on new casinos, tort reform and approves medical marijuana amendment The Arkansas Supreme Court today invalidated proposed constitutional amendments to legalize more casinos in Arkansas and to place a limit on nursing home damage suits. It cleared a medical marijuana amendment for the ballot.

Pryor family provides optimistic outlook on former senator Through a family friend, I've gotten an update on retired Sen. David Pryor, 82, who has been hospitalized at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville since suffering a stroke Monday. The outlook is optimistic.