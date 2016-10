Marcus Devine joins Workforce Department

click to enlarge Soiree

director of theconfirms he's addeda former state agency director, to his staff in an "intermittent" position.Bassett said Devine, who has headed both theand the, started working about a week-and-a-half ago on a temporary basis. He works 24 hours a week at an annual full-time rate of $70,000, but draws only a pro-rated amount.Bassett said Workforce, a primarily federally funded agency that oversees unemployment programs, has about 280 extra help positions to work on special projects. Devine will be working with Sen. Jane English on a plan to reorganize and perhaps streamline the agency. He has a goal of getting that report done by Dec. 1. The idea is to do things "simpler" in coordinating Workforce jobs with other state agencies, particularly Career Education."I need a legal mind," Bassett said. "He's an attorney. He can provide the kind of navigation I need there." Bassett said Devine also would pick up some duties in communications, where the agency is currently without a director. He said Devine will not be a candidate to fill that $85,000-a-year job on a full-time basis. Devine resigned without explanation as director of the sometimes-controversial Division of Youth Services in April. His state employment tenure began under the Huckabee administration. He was a regulatory liaison, then DHS deputy director and then director of the Department of Environmental Quality. He's been enmeshed in a variety of controversies in state and city regulatory matters over the years. Circuit court records indicate the state has two outstanding claims for unpaid income tax against Devine — about $13,000 and $67,000.