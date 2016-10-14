Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 14, 2016

Marcus Devine joins Workforce Department

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge MARCUS DEVINE - SOIREE
  • Soiree
  • MARCUS DEVINE
Daryl Bassett, director of the Workforce Services Department, confirms he's added Marcus Devine, a former state agency director, to his staff in an "intermittent" position.

Bassett said Devine, who has headed both the Department of Environmental Quality and the Division of Youth Services, started working about a week-and-a-half ago on a temporary basis. He works 24 hours a week at an annual full-time rate of $70,000, but draws only a pro-rated amount.

Bassett said Workforce, a primarily federally funded agency that oversees unemployment programs, has about 280 extra help positions to work on special projects. Devine will be working with Sen. Jane English on a plan to reorganize and perhaps streamline the agency. He has a goal of getting that report done by Dec. 1. The idea is to  do things "simpler" in coordinating Workforce jobs with other state agencies, particularly Career Education.

"I need a legal mind," Bassett said. "He's an attorney. He can provide the kind of navigation I need there." Bassett said Devine also would pick up some duties in communications, where the agency is currently without a director. He said Devine will not be a candidate to fill that $85,000-a-year job on a full-time basis.

Devine resigned without explanation as director of the sometimes-controversial Division of Youth Services in April. His state employment tenure began under the Huckabee administration. He was a regulatory liaison, then DHS deputy director and then director of the Department of Environmental Quality. He's been enmeshed in a variety of controversies in state and city regulatory matters over the years. Circuit court records indicate the state has two outstanding claims for unpaid income tax against Devine — about $13,000 and $67,000.


Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Let's talk Wikileaks. But let's talk accurately.

    The Trump campaign, both the candidate himself and running mate Mike Pence, are endeavoring to make the Wikileaks release of Clinton campaign e-mail the dominant theme in the remaining days of the campaign. The Washington Post explains how they are doing so inaccurately (dishonestly).
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 14, 2016

  • Tom Cotton: The 'post-Trump Republican Party'

    The Economist was among the publications encouraged to follow U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton around Iowa earlier this week as he campaigned for Iowa Republicans and himself as a 2020 presidential candidate. Precious little was said about this year's presidential nominee.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 14, 2016

  • UCA releases names of eight to be interviewed for presidency

    The University of Central Arkansas today released the names of  eight people who'll be interviewed by the search committee working to find a successor to President Tom Courtway, who has announced plans to step down next year.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 13, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation