Marcus Devine joins Workforce Department

click to enlarge
Daryl Bassett,
director of the Workforce Services Department,
confirms he's added Marcus Devine,
a former state agency director, to his staff in an "intermittent" position.
Bassett said Devine, who has headed both the Department of Environmental Quality
and the Division of Youth Services
, started working about a week-and-a-half ago on a temporary basis. He works 24 hours a week at an annual full-time rate of $70,000, but draws only a pro-rated amount.
Bassett said Workforce, a primarily federally funded agency that oversees unemployment programs, has about 280 extra help positions to work on special projects. Devine will be working with Sen. Jane English on a plan to reorganize and perhaps streamline the agency. He has a goal of getting that report done by Dec. 1. The idea is to do things "simpler" in coordinating Workforce jobs with other state agencies, particularly Career Education.
"I need a legal mind," Bassett said. "He's an attorney. He can provide the kind of navigation I need there." Bassett said Devine also would pick up some duties in communications, where the agency is currently without a director. He said Devine will not be a candidate to fill that $85,000-a-year job on a full-time basis.
Devine resigned without explanation as director
of the sometimes-controversial Division of Youth Services in April. His state employment tenure began under the Huckabee administration. He was a regulatory liaison, then DHS deputy director and then director of the Department of Environmental Quality. He's been enmeshed in a variety of controversies in state and city regulatory matters over the years.
Circuit court records indicate the state has two outstanding claims for unpaid income tax against Devine — about $13,000 and $67,000.