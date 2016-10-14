Marcus Devine joins Workforce Department

Most Shared UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

Cops arrest unhappy Hog fan after Alabama defeat At least one Hog fan didn't take the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama philosophically last night.

Most Viewed Arkansas Supreme Court kills amendments on new casinos, tort reform and approves medical marijuana amendment The Arkansas Supreme Court today invalidated proposed constitutional amendments to legalize more casinos in Arkansas and to place a limit on nursing home damage suits. It cleared a medical marijuana amendment for the ballot.

Pryor family provides optimistic outlook on former senator Through a family friend, I've gotten an update on retired Sen. David Pryor, 82, who has been hospitalized at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville since suffering a stroke Monday. The outlook is optimistic.

Gold star for Legislative Audit Legislative Audit has been used during the Republican reign for political purposes and I've been critical of that fact. Fair play today dictates a Gold Star Auditor award to the agency for telling the truth about a Hutchinson administration trick.

Tom Cotton: The 'post-Trump Republican Party' The Economist was among the publications encouraged to follow U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton around Iowa earlier this week as he campaigned for Iowa Republicans and himself as a 2020 presidential candidate. Precious little was said about this year's presidential nominee.

Let's talk Wikileaks. But let's talk accurately. The Trump campaign, both the candidate himself and running mate Mike Pence, are endeavoring to make the Wikileaks release of Clinton campaign e-mail the dominant theme in the remaining days of the campaign. The Washington Post explains how they are doing so inaccurately (dishonestly).