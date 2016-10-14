Speaking of terrorism

The feds reportedly arrested three members of a right wing militia for allegedly planning to attack a mosque and a housing complex in Garden City, Kansas, with Somali refugees specifically the target, CBS News reported Friday.I presume immigration bans wouldn't have prevented this group of radical right-wing terrorists from being on U.S. soil.
It's just silly. Their names are public, everyone knows they are looking. No harm in…
"Frank Dolan, a school board member in Richmond County, Ga., proposed suspending athletes, cheerleaders and…
Damn, that Donald Trump is hole digger like I've never seen! I mean talk about…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings