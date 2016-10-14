Speaking of terrorism

The feds reportedly arrested three members of a right wing militia for allegedly planning to attack a mosque and a housing complex in Garden City, Kansas, with Somali refugees specifically the target, CBS News reported Friday.I presume immigration bans wouldn't have prevented this group of radical right-wing terrorists from being on U.S. soil.
