Spending reported in ballot races

Reports are coning in to thetoday on money being raised and spent by committees promoting and opposing ballot issues in the Nov. 8 election.added $47,200 in contributions in the last month including $10,000 each from theGov.C, theandAlso $5,000 from the. The group spent $6,000 on a political consultant, Gilmore Strategies, and still has $42,000 on hand. It has a fight ahead against at least one and perhaps two medical marijuana measures., the group promoting non-profit dispensation of medical marijuana, raised only $117 in the last month and reports being more than $11,000 in the hole. It is still awaiting an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling on whether its signatures were sufficient to qualify for the ballot., which is pushing for-profit dispensation of medical marijuana, has no new report on file. Through Sept. 15, it had raised and spent about $885,000.No new filing yet from, the committee of Missouri investors backed by the Cherokee Nation that had hoped to legalize three more casinos in the state. The Supreme Court has knocked the measure off the ballot. It had already been spending heavily on advertising. It had spent $1.5 million through Sept. 20.Thegroup, which successfully fought the amendment in court, also hasn't filed a new report since an initial filing showed that $100,000 of $109,000 raised came from the two existing legal casinos in Arkansas atand. It has incurred legal fees since and also has been advertising.: No new reports yet from the, the nursing home lobby, which had already raised $580,000 and spent $250,000 to get an amendment on the ballot to limit damage awards in lawsuits against nursing homes. The Supreme Court has thrown that measure off the ballot.Also nothing new yet from theformed to defeat the amendment. Through Sept. 15, it had raised about $830,000 and spent about $118,000.formed to oppose the amendment, reported $100 on hand.Theand theboth filed papers this month to support the tort reform effort, but reported no money raising or spending.