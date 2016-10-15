Broadway Bridge again resists demolition

click to enlarge

Another demolition and another less-than-perfect outcome for the Broadway Bridge, being removed to make way for a new, structurally improved span.The demolition of three concrete arches by carefully placed explosives was attempted at 8 a.m. this morning (video by Brian Chison). When the dust had cleared, one arch remained. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said it will be addressed by other mechanical means today.Cleanup of debris is also on the agenda.You may recall that the implosion of the steel arches of the bridge also failed earlier this week and the crippled superstructure had to be pulled down with cables. It left a mess hat delayed the cleanup by a day beyond the scheduled removal.Scott Bennett, director of the department, commented on Twitter:But then he added: