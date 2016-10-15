Higher worker pay may pay off for Walmart

Most Shared UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

