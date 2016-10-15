Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Saturday, October 15, 2016

Lawyer seeks to reopen investigation of police shooting of Eugene Ellison

Posted By on Sat, Oct 15, 2016 at 7:47 AM

click to enlarge NEW INVESTIGATION: Michael Laux (right) wants a new investigation of the death of Eugene Ellison, whose photo is behind him and another attorney. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • NEW INVESTIGATION: Michael Laux (right) wants a new investigation of the death of Eugene Ellison, whose photo is behind him and another attorney.

Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by a Little Rock police officer in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.

The family, which includes one current and one former Little Rock office, has received a $900,000 settlement from the city in the death, but state and federal officials had previously said there wasn't sufficient evidence to mount a criminal case. Ellison was killed by a shot from outside his apartment by one of two police officers working off-duty as private security. They said he had threatened them with a cane when they entered the apartment to inquire about his well-being.

Laux's request arises from information he's developed in a separate lawsuit against the police over the killing of a car burglary suspect, Bobby Moore, by Officer Josh Hastings. Two trials of Hastings ended in hung juries.

Laux's letter details an autopsy finding on the downward trajectory of the bullet that killed Ellison that seems to contradict the account of Officer Donna Lesher. She said Ellison was standing upright and swinging his cane when he was shot.  The letter also questions the sufficiency of the homicide investigation by a police division that was headed by Lesher's husband. It notes depositions from several officers, including Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley and former Chief Stuart Thomas in which they can't explain a failure to ask some of the questions raised by the autopsy. Bewley thinks the matter should be investigated further, Laux's letter says. Under oath in the Moore case, Thomas is quoted as saying Ellison could not have been standing when Lesher shot him.

When asked if the LRPD dropped the ball during the investigation, Chief Thomas responded, "I don't know."
The letter notes other officers with testimony damaging to the original conclusions about the case.  Capt. Heath Helton of the LRPD training division said it was a violation of rules for an officer to fire from outside a building to the inside, as Lesher had done, unless the officer or someone else was drawing fire. He also acknowledged the contradiction in the autopsy testimony.

Here's Laux's letter to Jegley.
Disposition excerpts provided to Jegley by Laux.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette wrote about these documents in an article today. In that article, Prosecutor Jegley declined to comment. But Police Chief Kenton Buckner said the department would not investigate further.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Broadway Bridge again resists demolition

    Another demolition and another less-than-perfect outcome for the Broadway Bridge, being removed to make way for a new, structurally improved span.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 15, 2016

  • Meet the Beatles! At the Clinton Library

    Thanks to my wife's volunteer work there I got to tag along last night to an opening party for the new exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center — The Beatles Are Coming!
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 15, 2016

  • Helena Housing Authority head indicted

    The director of the Helena Housing Authority has been indicted for taking money from the agency.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 14, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation