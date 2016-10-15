Find out more →

Saturday, October 15, 2016

Meet the Beatles! At the Clinton Library

Posted By on Sat, Oct 15, 2016 at 7:20 AM

click to enlarge THE LADS: Remembered in new exhibit at Clinton Center. - BOB BONNIS ARCHIVES/CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER
  • Bob Bonnis Archives/Clinton Presidential Center
  • THE LADS: Remembered in new exhibit at Clinton Center.

click to enlarge img_0198.jpg
Thanks to my wife's volunteer work there I got to tag along last night to an opening party for the new exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center — The Beatles Are Coming!

The night included a performance by the Liverpool Legends, a Branson-based tribute band. They work with George Harrison's sister, Louise, who was also on hand.

The music is still fresh. It will endure. The crowd? Well, speaking only for myself  .... approaching sell-by date. Some Facebook video if you can stand it. And here some Twisting and Shouting.

Today, the exhibit is open. Lots of memorabilia and details on the Beatles' U.S. tours, plus a sing-along-with-Ringo feature.

Also today at 10 a.m. Beatles historian Bruce Spizer and exhibit curator Chuck Gunderson will talk about the 1964 Beatles tour, with backstage details. The talk is free. They said last night that this exhibit has broken attendance records every place it has been displayed.
