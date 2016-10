Meet the Beatles! At the Clinton Library

click to enlarge Bob Bonnis Archives/Clinton Presidential Center

THE LADS: Remembered in new exhibit at Clinton Center.

Thanks to my wife's volunteer work there I got to tag along last night to an opening party for the new exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center —The night included a performance by the Branson-based tribute band. They work with George Harrison's sister, Louise, who was also on hand. The music is still fresh. It will endure. Today, the exhibit is open. Lots of memorabilia and details on the Beatles' U.S. tours, plus a sing-along-with-Ringo feature. Also today at 10 a.m. and exhibit curator Chuck Gunderson will talk about the 1964 Beatles tour, with backstage details. The talk is free. They said last night that this exhibit has broken attendance records every place it has been displayed.