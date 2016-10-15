Find out more →

Saturday, October 15, 2016

The ho-hum open line. Another day, another report of a Trump gropee

Posted By on Sat, Oct 15, 2016 at 5:07 PM

  • ANOTHER ACCUSER: See link below for latest.

Here's another woman with memories of an unwanted physical advance by Donald Trump. There is a remarkable consistency to the accounts from multiple women in multiple settings.

But ... they are not to believed, Trump has again assured us. This woman is a Clinton supporter, see, and she claims to have been mashed on Mother's Day at Donald Trump's own home and, well, everyone knows what a class act he is. He only gropes really hot babes in night clubs, airplanes, hotels. Not Democratic dogs.

The line is open. The Hogs are warming up. So is the dang weather. Will we ever have a real fall?
