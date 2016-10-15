The ho-hum open line. Another day, another report of a Trump gropee

Most Shared UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

Broadway Bridge again resists demolition Another demolition and another less-than-perfect outcome for the Broadway Bridge, being removed to make way for a new, structurally improved span.