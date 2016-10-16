Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, October 16, 2016

Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $2 million

Posted By on Sun, Oct 16, 2016 at 7:49 AM

Ronald Cameron, the Little Rock poultry baron, does more than max out on contested state legislative races (such as in a North Little Rock House race reported in the D-G this morning). The Mountaire executive gives BIG to national Republican causes.

Latest mention is in a Washington Post accounting of major backers of a super PAC supporting Donald Trump.  He's not up there with Linda McMahon, who gave $6 million of her wrestling wealth, or Sheldon Adelson, who gave $10 million with his wife. But Cameron's $2 million isn't too shabby (though less than the $3 million he put into a super PAC for his first preferred candidate, Mike Huckabee. He later gave $5 million to a Marco Rubio super PAC)

Interesting, sort of. Cameron is low-profile, except in his regular appearance in the accounting of political contributions.  But he's also drawn attention for his Jesus Fund, into which he's put $26 million or more for distribution to churches and other charities and has a reputation as a church-goer. Trump's record has caused some erosion among the usual evangelical base for Republican candidates, though polling shows he still retains an edge over Hillary Clinton, despite recent disclosures of some un-Jesuslike behavior.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Ronald Cameron, Donald Trump

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation