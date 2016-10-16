Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Sunday, October 16, 2016

Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $2 million

Posted By on Sun, Oct 16, 2016 at 7:49 AM

Ronald Cameron, the Little Rock poultry baron, does more than max out on contested state legislative races (such as in a North Little Rock House race reported in the D-G this morning). The Mountaire executive gives BIG to national Republican causes.

Latest mention is in a Washington Post accounting of major backers of a super PAC supporting Donald Trump.  He's not up there with Linda McMahon, who gave $6 million of her wrestling wealth, or Sheldon Adelson, who gave $10 million with his wife. But Cameron's $2 million isn't too shabby (though less than the $3 million he put into a super PAC for his first preferred candidate, Mike Huckabee. He later gave $5 million to a Marco Rubio super PAC)

Interesting, sort of. Cameron is low-profile, except in his regular appearance in the accounting of political contributions.  But he's also drawn attention for his Jesus Fund, into which he's put $26 million or more for distribution to churches and other charities and has a reputation as a church-goer. Trump's record has caused some erosion among the usual evangelical base for Republican candidates, though polling shows he still retains an edge over Hillary Clinton, despite recent disclosures of some un-Jesuslike behavior.

Speaking of Ronald Cameron, Donald Trump

