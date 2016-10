Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $2 million

, the Little Rock poultry baron, does more than max out on contested state legislative races (such as in a North Little Rock House race reported in the D-G this morning). The Mountaire executive gives BIG to national Republican causes.Latest mention is in a Washington Post accounting of major backers of a super PAC supporting Donald Trump. He's not up there with Linda McMahon, who gave $6 million of her wrestling wealth, or Sheldon Adelson, who gave $10 million with his wife. But Cameron's $2 million isn't too shabby (though less than the $3 million he put into a super PAC for his first preferred candidate,. He later gave $5 million to a Marco Rubio super PAC)Interesting, sort of. Cameron is low-profile, except in his regular appearance in the accounting of political contributions. But he's als o drawn attention for his Jesus Fund , into which he's put $26 million or more for distribution to churches and other charities and has a reputation as a church-goer. Trump's record has caused some erosion among the usual evangelical base for Republican candidates, though polling shows he still retains an edge over Hillary Clinton, despite recent disclosures of some un-Jesuslike behavior.