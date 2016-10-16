Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, October 16, 2016

Little Rock Pridefest set this afternoon

Posted By on Sun, Oct 16, 2016 at 8:26 AM

click to enlarge 12961598_844587885647300_4252645083325962601_n.jpg

Today's the annual parade and festival by Central Arkansas Pride to recognize the contributions of LGBT people and to encourage acceptance and equal treatment in our diverse community.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the River Market. Grand marshal is Ruth Shepherd, leader of Just Communities of Arkansas. and events continue through 6 p.m.

The festival is on the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center, with entertainment starting at 2 p.m. Vendors, food trucks, a family zone and a beer garden are among the attractions.

Entertainment includes Bob the Drag Queen, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 as well as  Legendary A.T., John Willis & Late Romantics, Yoko and the Oh No’s, step performances by the Lambda Chapter of Gamma Mu Phi Fraternity, Latinxs Revolution LGBTQ Folkloric Dancers and drag queens and kings.

Admission is free. The festival and events last week at various venues raise money for the Pride Scholarship Fund.

“We have really worked hard to transform this year’s event into a diverse celebration of our community,” said Central Arkansas Pride Executive Director Zack Baker “This is an event that volunteers have dedicated many hours to create, and I couldn’t be more proud of our attention to inclusion this year.”

More details at centralarkansaspride.com



Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Little Rock PrideFest, Central Arkansas Pride

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Democratic Party calls for Justin Harris resignation

    The Arkansas Democratic Party today issued a statement saying Republican Rep. Justin Harris should resign.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 6, 2015

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Senate committee defeats Ballinger's anti-gay bill, also a Sharia law attack

    The Senate Judiciary Committee, after extended debate, today refused to endorse HB 1228, Rep. Bob Ballinger's "conscience protection" bill that is intended to allow people to claim religion as a pretext for discriminating against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 25, 2015

Most Shared

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation