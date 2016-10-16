Little Rock Pridefest set this afternoon

click to enlarge

Today's the annual parade and festival by Central Arkansas Pride to recognize the contributions of LGBT people and to encourage acceptance and equal treatment in our diverse community.The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the River Market. Grand marshal is Ruth Shepherd, leader of Just Communities of Arkansas. and events continue through 6 p.m.The festival is on the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center, with entertainment starting at 2 p.m. Vendors, food trucks, a family zone and a beer garden are among the attractions.Entertainment includes Bob the Drag Queen, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 as well as Legendary A.T., John Willis & Late Romantics, Yoko and the Oh No’s, step performances by the Lambda Chapter of Gamma Mu Phi Fraternity, Latinxs Revolution LGBTQ Folkloric Dancers and drag queens and kings.Admission is free. The festival and events last week at various venues raise money for the Pride Scholarship Fund.“We have really worked hard to transform this year’s event into a diverse celebration of our community,” said Central Arkansas Pride Executive Director Zack Baker “This is an event that volunteers have dedicated many hours to create, and I couldn’t be more proud of our attention to inclusion this year.”