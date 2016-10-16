The Pride on Parade open line

Great crowd at 2016 Pride Parade, a growing celebration of tolerance, diversity and equality in Little Rock. It would have been a great place for politicians to work a crowd. I'd appreciate a report of any in attendance. 2nd District congressional candidate Dianne Curry and City Director Kathy Webb were spotted
* TRUMPED: Donald Trump said Saturday Night Live's sketch on the town hall debate was a hit job, part of the media conspiracy developed by the likes of a show that had him on as a host. Trump's own behavior IS a pretty good tool against him.
* WIKILEAKING: The desperate effort to mine the Russian hack of Clinton-related email for scandal continues to produce a torrent of unsurprising stories — such as the Washington Post confirming their own previous reporting that Qatar continued to make Clinton Foundation contributions during Hillary Clinton's time as secretary of state because it was among seven countries that had given previously to philanthropic efforts. Oh, and a Qatar official wanted to present the check personally to Bill Clinton, not then a government official. Sen. Tom Cotton, meanwhile, is busy on Twitter pushing reporting from the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal finding that e-mails show Hillary Clinton was reluctant to apologize for using a private e-mail server. (Noted again: It doesn't appear so far that the Russians were able to hack THAT server, though others proved vulnerable.) Cotton and a Murdoch columnist are really PO'ed that more attention isn't being paid to the remarkably unremarkable content of the Wikileaks, preferring to focus on Trump's serial abuse of women.
Parade and Festival Celebrate the Diversity of Little Rock This Weekend The 2016 Little Rock Parade and Pridefest will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Park.
Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
Rep. Justin Harris and his wife, Marsha, have issued a statement through their lawyer in advance of tomorrow afternoon's press conference, at which Harris is expected to offer comment on the rehoming of their adopted daughters at a home where they were subsequently sexually abused.
State Rep. Justin Harris (R-West Fork) used photos of a foster child his family was planning to adopt during his 2012 re-election campaign. The state Department of Human Services expressly prohibits the public use of photos or any other media that would compromise a foster child's anonymity.
Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.
