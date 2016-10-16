Find out more →

Sunday, October 16, 2016

The Pride on Parade open line

Posted By on Sun, Oct 16, 2016 at 5:18 PM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson

Great crowd at 2016 Pride Parade, a growing celebration of tolerance, diversity and equality in Little Rock. It would have been a great place for politicians to work a crowd. I'd appreciate a report of any in attendance. 2nd District congressional candidate Dianne Curry and City Director Kathy Webb were spotted

Brian Chilson has posted an album of photos on Facebook, from which the one above was drawn.

Also today: 

* TRUMPED: Donald Trump said Saturday Night Live's sketch on the town hall debate was a hit job, part of the media conspiracy developed by the likes of a show that had him on as a host. Trump's own behavior IS a pretty good tool against him.


* WIKILEAKING: The desperate effort to mine the Russian hack of Clinton-related email for scandal continues to produce a torrent of unsurprising stories — such as the Washington Post confirming their own previous reporting that Qatar continued to make Clinton Foundation contributions during Hillary Clinton's time as secretary of state because it was among seven countries that had given previously to philanthropic efforts. Oh, and a Qatar official wanted to present the check personally to Bill Clinton, not then a government official. Sen. Tom Cotton, meanwhile, is busy on Twitter pushing reporting from the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal finding that e-mails show Hillary Clinton was reluctant to apologize for using a private e-mail server. (Noted again: It doesn't appear so far that the Russians were able to hack THAT server, though others proved vulnerable.) Cotton and a Murdoch columnist are really PO'ed that more attention isn't being paid to the remarkably unremarkable content of the Wikileaks, preferring to focus on Trump's serial abuse of women.

