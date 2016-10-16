The Pride on Parade open line

Most Shared UPDATE: Five hours late, the Broadway Bridge finally falls UPDATE: Shortly before 3 p.m., the weakened Broadway Bridge's central arches finally collapsed into the Arkansas River, abou five hours later than planed.

Lawyer seeks to reopen investigation of police shooting of Eugene Ellison Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed The inspiring Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.

Little Rock Pridefest set this afternoon Parade and Festival Celebrate the Diversity of Little Rock This Weekend The 2016 Little Rock Parade and Pridefest will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Park.

Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $2 million Ronald Cameron, the wealthy poultry executive from Little Rock, has turned up as major benefactor of his third presidential candidate this cycle — Donald Trump.