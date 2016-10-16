Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, October 16, 2016

The Pride on Parade open line

Posted By on Sun, Oct 16, 2016 at 5:18 PM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson

Great crowd at 2016 Pride Parade, a growing celebration of tolerance, diversity and equality in Little Rock. It would have been a great place for politicians to work a crowd. I'd appreciate a report of any in attendance. 2nd District congressional candidate Dianne Curry and City Director Kathy Webb were spotted

Brian Chilson has posted an album of photos on Facebook, from which the one above was drawn.

Also today: 

* TRUMPED: Donald Trump said Saturday Night Live's sketch on the town hall debate was a hit job, part of the media conspiracy developed by the likes of a show that had him on as a host. Trump's own behavior IS a pretty good tool against him.


* WIKILEAKING: The desperate effort to mine the Russian hack of Clinton-related email for scandal continues to produce a torrent of unsurprising stories — such as the Washington Post confirming their own previous reporting that Qatar continued to make Clinton Foundation contributions during Hillary Clinton's time as secretary of state because it was among seven countries that had given previously to philanthropic efforts. Oh, and a Qatar official wanted to present the check personally to Bill Clinton, not then a government official. Sen. Tom Cotton, meanwhile, is busy on Twitter pushing reporting from the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal finding that e-mails show Hillary Clinton was reluctant to apologize for using a private e-mail server. (Noted again: It doesn't appear so far that the Russians were able to hack THAT server, though others proved vulnerable.) Cotton and a Murdoch columnist are really PO'ed that more attention isn't being paid to the remarkably unremarkable content of the Wikileaks, preferring to focus on Trump's serial abuse of women.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Little Rock Pridefest set this afternoon

    Parade and Festival Celebrate the Diversity of Little Rock This Weekend The 2016 Little Rock Parade and Pridefest will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Park.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016

  • The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016

  • Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $2 million

    Ronald Cameron, the wealthy poultry executive from Little Rock, has turned up as major benefactor of his third presidential candidate this cycle — Donald Trump.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Mary Steenburgen adds voice against gay discrimination law

    Mary Steenburgen, the Arkansas native actress, has added her voice to those opposing HB 1228, the bill aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people under the pretext of religious freedom. It would create untold other complications for all sorts of government activities to give people a religious excuse to avoid the law.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

  • Bill to regulate dog breeders draws opposition inside chamber from industry rep

    A fight could be brewing over regulation of puppy mills, with legislation planned to better protect dogs and opposition already underway from a state representative who makes a living working with commercial dog breeders.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 25, 2015

  • Senate committee defeats Ballinger's anti-gay bill, also a Sharia law attack

    The Senate Judiciary Committee, after extended debate, today refused to endorse HB 1228, Rep. Bob Ballinger's "conscience protection" bill that is intended to allow people to claim religion as a pretext for discriminating against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 25, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

  • The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.

  • Little Rock Pridefest set this afternoon

    Parade and Festival Celebrate the Diversity of Little Rock This Weekend The 2016 Little Rock Parade and Pridefest will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Park.

  • Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $2 million

    Ronald Cameron, the wealthy poultry executive from Little Rock, has turned up as major benefactor of his third presidential candidate this cycle — Donald Trump.

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: The Pride on Parade open line

    • Here's a link to a good article in The Hill-- Sticking to her convictions: Why…

    • Posted by NeverVoteRepublican
    • on October 16, 2016

  • Re: The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    • One good thing about the Democrats taking over the Senate is that Bernie Sanders would…

    • Posted by couldn't be better
    • on October 16, 2016

  • Re: The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    • If you were really " listening" to TRUMP - I'm pretty sure u 'couldn't be…

    • Posted by Karey Hughey
    • on October 16, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation