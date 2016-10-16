The Pride on Parade open line

Great crowd at 2016 Pride Parade, a growing celebration of tolerance, diversity and equality in Little Rock. It would have been a great place for politicians to work a crowd. I'd appreciate a report of any in attendance. 2nd District congressional candidate Dianne Curry and City Director Kathy Webb were spotted
* TRUMPED: Donald Trump said Saturday Night Live's sketch on the town hall debate was a hit job, part of the media conspiracy developed by the likes of a show that had him on as a host. Trump's own behavior IS a pretty good tool against him.
* WIKILEAKING: The desperate effort to mine the Russian hack of Clinton-related email for scandal continues to produce a torrent of unsurprising stories — such as the Washington Post confirming their own previous reporting that Qatar continued to make Clinton Foundation contributions during Hillary Clinton's time as secretary of state because it was among seven countries that had given previously to philanthropic efforts. Oh, and a Qatar official wanted to present the check personally to Bill Clinton, not then a government official. Sen. Tom Cotton, meanwhile, is busy on Twitter pushing reporting from the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal finding that e-mails show Hillary Clinton was reluctant to apologize for using a private e-mail server. (Noted again: It doesn't appear so far that the Russians were able to hack THAT server, though others proved vulnerable.) Cotton and a Murdoch columnist are really PO'ed that more attention isn't being paid to the remarkably unremarkable content of the Wikileaks, preferring to focus on Trump's serial abuse of women.
Parade and Festival Celebrate the Diversity of Little Rock This Weekend The 2016 Little Rock Parade and Pridefest will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Park.
Mary Steenburgen, the Arkansas native actress, has added her voice to those opposing HB 1228, the bill aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people under the pretext of religious freedom. It would create untold other complications for all sorts of government activities to give people a religious excuse to avoid the law.
A fight could be brewing over regulation of puppy mills, with legislation planned to better protect dogs and opposition already underway from a state representative who makes a living working with commercial dog breeders.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, after extended debate, today refused to endorse HB 1228, Rep. Bob Ballinger's "conscience protection" bill that is intended to allow people to claim religion as a pretext for discriminating against gay people.
Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.
Parade and Festival Celebrate the Diversity of Little Rock This Weekend The 2016 Little Rock Parade and Pridefest will be held Sunday, October 16th from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Park.