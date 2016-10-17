Fatal shooting by police in Benton

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1200 block of River Oaks in Benton on a report of a family disturbance with a 17-year-old kid possessing a handgun.
Upon arrival, officers were told the suspect had fled into a wooded area near the home. Multiple officers searched the area for a welfare concern of the suspect. The suspect was later located in the wooded area.
After failing to comply with officer commands to drop the weapon, the suspect pointed the handgun toward an officer, which resulted in shots being fired by the officer. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Seriously, have we ever had an AG with such a skimpy resume, such lack of…
Cato, the founders did not anticipate antibiotics.
I'll bet Arkansas Hunger Alliance could find a good use for that $80,000 per day…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings