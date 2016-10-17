Find out more →

Monday, October 17, 2016

Fatal shooting by police in Benton

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 8:26 PM

KARK reports a 17-year-old has been killed by Benton police.  He reportedly pointed a gun at officers who had pursued him into woods near his home when they responded to a family disturbance call this morning.

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1200 block of River Oaks in Benton on a report of a family disturbance with a 17-year-old kid possessing a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers were told the suspect had fled into a wooded area near the home. Multiple officers searched the area for a welfare concern of the suspect. The suspect was later located in the wooded area.

After failing to comply with officer commands to drop the weapon, the suspect pointed the handgun toward an officer, which resulted in shots being fired by the officer. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

