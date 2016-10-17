McCain vows permanent gridlock on Supreme Court appointments UPDATE

"I promise you that we will be united against any Supreme Court nominee that Hillary Clinton, if she were president, would put up," McCain said. "I promise you. This is where we need the majority and Pat Toomey is probably as articulate and effective on the floor of the Senate as anyone I have encountered."So a Clinton presidency would be a continuation of the last year of the Obama presidency — Senate Republicans refusing to allow Supreme Court vacancies to be filled. And if a Democrat were to be president for several terms, when might the Republicans relent?
"Senator McCain believes you can only judge people by their record and Hillary Clinton has a clear record of supporting liberal judicial nominees,” McCain spokesman Rachael Dean told TPM in a statement. “That being said, Senator McCain will, of course, thoroughly examine the record of any Supreme Court nominee put before the Senate and vote for or against that individual based on their qualifications as he has done throughout his career."
Showing 1-7 of 7
Is there anyone out there that captured that historical moment of Leslie's panty tossing on…
McCain legacy, obstructionist. We sure he's not from Georgia or Alabama?
You would hear Republicans shreiking at Democrats if they had tried a stunt like that…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings