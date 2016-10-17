Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, October 17, 2016

McCain vows permanent gridlock on Supreme Court appointments UPDATE

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge HE SAID WHAT? John McCain on Supreme Court appointees in a Clinton presidency: Confirmation won't happen.
  • HE SAID WHAT? John McCain on Supreme Court appointees in a Clinton presidency: Confirmation won't happen.
Sen. John McCain made a remarkable statement in a radio interview today, as reported by CNN.

Pressed on the relative merits of Supreme Court appointments by Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, McCain said he wasn't so sure Trump would be a reliable president for nominees.

But in the course of campaigning for Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, he also said this:

"I promise you that we will be united against any Supreme Court nominee that Hillary Clinton, if she were president, would put up," McCain said. "I promise you. This is where we need the majority and Pat Toomey is probably as articulate and effective on the floor of the Senate as anyone I have encountered."
So a Clinton presidency would be a continuation of the last year of the Obama presidency — Senate Republicans refusing to allow Supreme Court vacancies to be filled. And if a Democrat were to be president for several terms, when might the Republicans relent?

You think Sens. John Boozman or Tom Cotton would repudiate this?

UPDATE: As with many McCain eruptions, he's amended his remarks. A spokesman said he will "vote for or against that individual based on their qualifications." But does he think it's possible Clinton could nominate a qualified person?

Here's how Talking Points Memo put the walkback:

"Senator McCain believes you can only judge people by their record and Hillary Clinton has a clear record of supporting liberal judicial nominees,” McCain spokesman Rachael Dean told TPM in a statement. “That being said, Senator McCain will, of course, thoroughly examine the record of any Supreme Court nominee put before the Senate and vote for or against that individual based on their qualifications as he has done throughout his career."

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (7)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Former judge Boeckmann indicted on federal charges

    Former District Judge Joseph Boeckmann of Wynne, who stepped down from the bench in May amid a judicial conduct investigation that he traded light sentences for sexual favors from defendants, has been indicted on federal charges
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 17, 2016

  • Medicaid expansion reaches more than 320,000 Arkansans

    Human Services Director Cindy Gillespie has provided the monthly report to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on enrollment in the Medicaid expansion program enabled by the federal Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 17, 2016

  • Arkansas cities lag on LGBT equality

    The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has released its ranking of 506 cities, including eight in Arkansas, on equal treatment of LGBT people. Arkansas cities fared poorly.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 17, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Justin and Marsha Harris: We have "suffered a severe injustice"

    Rep. Justin Harris and his wife, Marsha, have issued a statement through their lawyer in advance of tomorrow afternoon's press conference, at which Harris is expected to offer comment on the rehoming of their adopted daughters at a home where they were subsequently sexually abused.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 5, 2015

  • On the cover: A legislator's adoption and 'rehoming'

    This week's cover story is an important one by Benjamin Hardy about an adoption practice of "rehoming" that has become controversial nationwide and the harm that befell a child who'd been placed in another's care after being adopted by a state legislator.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

  • Rep. Nate Bell blasts adoption story before seeing it; 'rehoming' bill introduced

    Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 4, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation