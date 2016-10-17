McCain vows permanent gridlock on Supreme Court appointments

Most Shared Lawyer seeks to reopen investigation of police shooting of Eugene Ellison Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.

LR school chief talks of budget cuts and need for vote to extend bonded debt Michael Poore, superintendent of the state-controlled Little Rock School District, outlined for the state Board of Education today possible ways to cut another $15 million in district spending next year as the district prepares for loss of state desegregation support.

Most Viewed Rutledge announces re-election bid two years out Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced that she'll run for re-election in 2018 and told reporters at AP and the Democrat-Gazette that she'll file her first campaign finance report today. It's not on file yet.

Broadway Bridge contractor got a two-day headstart on six-month project A reader posed a question about the Broadway Bridge project and the Times has an answer:

Presidential candidate Tom Cotton in Iowa Here's another take on Sen. Tom Cotton's visit to Iowa last week to plow ground for a race for president in 2020. Readers came armed with Cotton's record.

Arkansas cities lag on LGBT equality The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has released its ranking of 506 cities, including eight in Arkansas, on equal treatment of LGBT people. Arkansas cities fared poorly.