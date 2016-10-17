Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, October 17, 2016

Presidential candidate Tom Cotton in Iowa

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 7:03 AM

click to enlarge RUNNING IN IOWA: Tom Cotton. - TWITTER/IOWA STARTING LINE
  • Twitter/Iowa Starting Line
  • RUNNING IN IOWA: Tom Cotton.
Here's another take on Sen. Tom Cotton's visit to Iowa last week to plow ground for a race for president in 2020. It's by the Washington Post's Dave Weigel.

Nice point in the story. Weigel mentions a lament by Sen. Chuck Grassley about his inability to pass criminal justice reform legislation.  Weigel notes that Cotton was a key obstacle (as he is to so many things).

Weigh noted, too, that Cotton insisted he could work with a President Clinton but also threw in that he'd be warm to continued investigation of her e-mail.  Cotton didn't disavow Trump in any way in his Iowa travels, a reflection of the crowds he met who didn't seem inclined to desert Trump either.

The reader comments were interesting. Not a lot of warmth for Cotton . And one commenter came armed with a recitation of Cotton's record:

Guess Cotton failed to mention his Anti-Farm bill votes believing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program included waste and fraud, and he then voted for a bill that stripped funding from food stamps in June 2013.

Cotton voted in favor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, a bill to ban abortions that would take place 20 or more weeks after fertilization.

"... Cotton’s argument was that Hispanic voters do not care about immigration reform.[50] The House decided to not consider the bill.[50]

In August 2013, Cotton voted against federal student loan legislation.

Then, Cotton specifically blocked the nominations of Butts and ambassador nominees to Sweden and Norway after the Secret Service had leaked private information about a fellow member of Congress, even though that issue was unrelated to those nominees.[83] Cotton eventually released his holds on the nominees to Sweden and Norway, but kept his hold on Butts' nomination.[83] Butts told New York Times columnist Frank Bruni that she had gone to see Cotton about his objections to her nomination, and Cotton explained to her that because he knew that the president and Butts were friends, it was a way to "inflict special pain on the president,"

So, more evidence, Cotton would rather fight instead of get America going.

Tom Cotton was groomed to be a Republican politician for years by the Republican establishment (Claremont Institute). Always taking the military or political jobs - however fleetingly, that would show well on a resume.

He turned into a Teabag.



Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation