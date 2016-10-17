Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, October 17, 2016

Rutledge announces re-election bid two years out

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge FOUR MORE YEARS: Attorney Genral Rutledge is already raising money for another term, though the election is two years off.
  • FOUR MORE YEARS: Attorney Genral Rutledge is already raising money for another term, though the election is two years off.
Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced that she'll run for re-election in 2018 and told reporters at AP and the Democrat-Gazette that she'll file her first campaign finance report today. It's not on file yet.

This seems to thoroughly refute a report I got from someone who was present when Rutledge called on a deep pocket about a potential exploratory committee for higher office, an account disputed by a Rutledge spokesman. On the other hand, perhaps the implosion of Rutledge's presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has thrown a few kinks in future political happenings. Trump's defeat next month - fingers crossed — certainly should end any dream of a Rutledge U.S. Supreme Court nomination for the time being.

It's mighty early to start raising money. And, in Rutledge's case, mostly unnecessary. Her devotion to the corporate agenda of the Republican Attorneys General Association guarantees a gusher of dark money for her (or, more precisely,  against any potential opponent). She told reporter she plans to continue to have no Arkansas legislative agenda, preferring to join Republican lawsuits in the corporate interest around the country, with occasional forays against women's medical autonomy and equal rights for gay people.

One reporter let her get away with suggesting she is prevented from commenting on the re-emergence of payday lending in Arkansas and her office's failure to do anything about it. There is no such rule. If there were, we wouldn't have to endure her wide-ranging commentary on virtually every other legal matter under the sun, The last attorney general made a crusade of stamping out payday lending. I'd say Rutledge's lack of action and silence are actually pretty deafening.

Oh, there is one other thing she doesn't want to talk about — Donald Trump's predatory behavior toward women. Rutledge said she and her candidate want to talk about issues. Says a mouthpiece for the man who brought Paula Jones and Co. to the last debate.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation