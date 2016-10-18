Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Obama raps Donald Trump for whining, flattery of Putin

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge OBAMA TO TRUMP: Stop whining.
  • OBAMA TO TRUMP: Stop whining.
At last, a politician who lives his last days in office to the fullest. I'm liking Barack Obama more and more every day.

News conference comments today on Donald Trump's talk of a "rigged election."

"He started whining before the game's even over," Obama said Tuesday during a news conference in the White House Rose Garden, adding that Trump's claim is "not based on facts."

...."I have never seen in my lifetime or in modern political history any presidential candidate trying to discredit the elections and the election process before votes have even taken place. It's unprecedented," Obama said alongside Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

He cast Trump's warnings as a debunked myth, saying no evidence of widespread voter fraud exists.

"If whenever things are going badly for you and you lose, you start blaming somebody else, then you don't have what it takes to be in this job," Obama said.
Obama also rapped Trump for his "flattery" of Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"The degree to which he seems to model many of his policies and approaches to politics on Mr. Putin is unprecedented in American politics and is out of step" with bipartisan approaches toward Moscow, Obama said.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Following the money on the Walton-Hutchinson takeover of Little Rock schools

    Judgment day nears on HB 1733, which would implement the Walton billionaires' aim to take over the Little Rock School District. Their tentacles are many. And don't be confused by assurances that they only want a moderate amount of so-called reform.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 15, 2015

  • Governor names new head of Assessment Coordination Department

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named Benton County Assessor Bear Chaney as director of the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Department. It's the agency that makes sure property assessment procedures for purposes of assessing the property tax meet statutory and constitutional muster.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 26, 2015

  • Lawyers plead for mercy in Fort Smith forum shopping case

    Twelve of the lawyers facing punishment by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith for moving a class action case against an insurance company out of his court to a state court where it was speedily settled have filed their argument against sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 16, 2016

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation