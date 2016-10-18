Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

The Onion assesses election 2016 in Arkansas

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 12:09 PM

The Onion's 50-state guide to elections this year offers this wisdom on the top issues in Arkansas.

Most critical issue facing this state this election cycle

Education: Many in Arkansas have called for more public education funding, as the Razorbacks were only 8-5 last year.

Biggest race in the state

John Boozman vs. Conner Eldridge (U.S. Senate): Incumbent Boozman will face off against the former U.S. attorney for the right to not live in Arkansas at least four days a week.

Fun fact

The state was discovered in June 1992 when Bill Clinton played saxophone on The Arsenio Hall Show.
And while we're in a humorous mood, 'The Producers' do Trump.

