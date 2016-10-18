Trump's threat to a fair election

Civil rights groups are already gearing up for an especially tense Election Day. Meanwhile, the federal government has been hobbled by a 2013 Supreme Court ruling in its ability to monitor elections in places with histories of voter intimidation. Of particular concern are states with loose open carry laws, where already, some armed Trump supporters have shown an interest in making their presence known at voting sites.

Combine states with a history of voter intimidation and loose gun laws and you've got an ominous recipe givens emphasis on virtually non-existent voter fraud.As several have noted, election oversight is mostly a state responsibility. The majority of states are controlled by Republicans. Most of those states have pushed aggressively for Voter ID laws, curtailing of early voting times and voter roll purges. In other words, the fear of election manipulation is far more real in support of Donald Trump.