Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Trump's threat to a fair election

Posted By on Tue, Oct 18, 2016 at 7:16 AM

Combine states with a history of voter intimidation and loose gun laws and you've got an ominous recipe given Donald Trump's emphasis on virtually non-existent voter fraud.

Talking Points Memo:

Civil rights groups are already gearing up for an especially tense Election Day. Meanwhile, the federal government has been hobbled by a 2013 Supreme Court ruling in its ability to monitor elections in places with histories of voter intimidation. Of particular concern are states with loose open carry laws, where already, some armed Trump supporters have shown an interest in making their presence known at voting sites.
As several have noted, election oversight is mostly a state responsibility. The majority of states are controlled by Republicans. Most of those states have pushed aggressively for Voter ID laws, curtailing of early voting times and voter roll purges. In other words, the fear of election manipulation is far more real in support of Donald Trump.

