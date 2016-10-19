Breitbart airs 1980 assault complaint against Bill Clinton

A woman identified as Leslie Milwee, a Fort Smith TV news reporter in 1980 when Bill Clinton was governor,has given an extended interview to Breitbart, a right-wing news outlet once headed by Stephen Bannon, the leader of Donald Trump's campaign, in which she said Clinton sexually assaulted her.
She said she worked for KLMN-TV in Fort Smith (she was then known as Leslie Derrick), a station that went through several permutations before ending news business for a decade. She said she encountered Clinton during the crisis over Cuban refugees at Fort Chaffee, which brought Clinton to Fort Smith and to her station. She said he'd also attempted to meet her at her apartment.
She said he'd groped her intimately on three occasions, once rubbing his genitals against her, though she'd asked him to stop. She didn't report that to anyone at the time except her grandmother, she said.
Breitbart talked to three friends who said Millwee had told them about the episode in the late 1990s, including one self-identified as a Hillary Clinton supporter. She also referenced Bill Clinton, but much less graphically, in a book she published in 2011, "You Can't Make This Stuff Up!" In the book she has Clinton touching her only once, on the shoulder, and related, too, taking her mother to a fair to meet Clinton, who was cordial.
The story has popped on right-wing websites and is being picked up elsewhere. It seems likely to gain attention with other topics surrounding tonight's third presidential debate. Bill Clinton, of course, is not a candidate.
Millwee doesn't explicitly make accusations against Hillary Clinton though she blames her generally for actions harmful — "slandering" was a word she used — to other women who've made accusations against Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton hasn't spoken publicly against any of the specific women who've been major accusers of her husband.
Millwee said she'd not come forward earlier because of treatment other women had received, but feels more confident now that her children are older.
Bill and Hillary Clinton have strong ties to Arkansas. The airport in Little Rock was even renamed in honor of the couple. Bill Clinton, the nation’s 42nd president, was born in Hope, grew up in Hot Springs, married Hillary in Fayetteville, served as governor of Arkansas in Little Rock, and made acceptance and celebration speeches in the state when he was elected and re-elected as the U.S. president. /more/
No, despite many reports to the contrary, Bill Clinton did not say in a speech that Obamacare is the craziest thing in the world. There are crazy problems that need fixing, but he is not calling for an end to Obamacare. /more/
Ernest Dumas' column this week muses on Donald Trump's vow to make the race about Bill Clinton's history despite the fact that Trump is "the most debauched political candidate in the history of public licentiousness." /more/
Donald Trump gave a remarkable interview to the New York Times yesterday in which he declared open season on the marriage of Bill and Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton's past infidelity. Seems like a loser, but I've been wrong before. /more/
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearance Monday night on CBS — which produced a record amount of comment and views on both our Facebook page, Twitter account and Arkansas Blog — apparently didn't harm her standing as a Trump surrogate. She's back on air today, this time blaming Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton's indiscretions 20 years ago. /more/
Kenneth Starr, whose persecutorial past need not be repeated here, gave an extensive interview yesterday with Evan Smith of the Texas Tribune and, boy, was it a corker. The football coach was the true victim, said Starr. /more/
Former President Bill Clinton answers questions about whether something improper is suggested by Chelsea Clinton remaining on the board of the Clinton Foundation should her mother become president. /more/
Here's Politico with a story about some Bill Clinton-Donald Trump photos released by the Clinton Presidential Library, though it did not release some pictures of Hillary Clinton from a 1994 fund-raiser that Trump might have attended. /more/
Response to our story about rehoming and adoption has been overwhelmingly positive, with one exception. Rep. Nate Bell (R-Mena) has informed me that writing this story makes me the predator and Justin Harris the victim. I'm hellbound, apparently.
State Rep. Justin Harris (R-West Fork) used photos of a foster child his family was planning to adopt during his 2012 re-election campaign. The state Department of Human Services expressly prohibits the public use of photos or any other media that would compromise a foster child's anonymity.
The Arkansas House today approved Rep. Rebecca Petty's bill to require telephone companies to provide location information for wireless phones in response to a "call for emergency services or in an emergency situation that involves the risk of death or serious physical harm." The vote was 70-8.
Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.
Glass artist Ed Pennebaker's 13-foot-tall sculpture of tall, multicolored glass panels was chosen for temporary installation in the Carrie Remmel Dickinson Fountain in front of the Arkansas Arts Center.
Committee meetings begin today in the Little Rock School District on "facilities utilization." In other words, the district, which has no elected school board after a state takeover for academic deficiencies in a handful of schools, will be looking for schools to close to meet a $37 million budget cut in 2017-18.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson puts the War Memorial Stadium budget on the chopping block, but that's nothing compared to what's happening elsewhere. Even disabled children will feel the knife, even if the Governor's Mansion, the insurance commissioner and those hankering for another tax cut aren't so unlucky.