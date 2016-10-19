Breitbart airs 1980 assault complaint against Bill Clinton

A woman identified as Leslie Milwee, a Fort Smith TV news reporter in 1980 when Bill Clinton was governor,has given an extended interview to Breitbart, a right-wing news outlet once headed by Stephen Bannon, the leader of Donald Trump's campaign, in which she said Clinton sexually assaulted her.
She said she worked for KLMN-TV in Fort Smith (she was then known as Leslie Derrick), a station that went through several permutations before ending news business for a decade. She said she encountered Clinton during the crisis over Cuban refugees at Fort Chaffee, which brought Clinton to Fort Smith and to her station. She said he'd also attempted to meet her at her apartment.
She said he'd groped her intimately on three occasions, once rubbing his genitals against her, though she'd asked him to stop. She didn't report that to anyone at the time except her grandmother, she said.
The story has popped on right-wing websites and is being picked up elsewhere. It seems likely to gain attention with other topics surrounding tonight's third presidential debate. Bill Clinton, of course, is not a candidate.
Millwee doesn't explicitly make accusations against Hillary Clinton though she blames her generally for actions harmful — "slandering" was a word she used — to other women who've made accusations against Bill Clinton. Hillary Clinton hasn't spoken publicly against any of the specific women who've been major accusers of her husband.
Millwee said she'd not come forward earlier because of treatment other women had received, but feels more confident now that her children are older.
Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
The Times has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to support a large-scale investigative project into Arkansas's child welfare system. We're raising money through ioby.org, a platform that supports do-good projects. Donations are tax deductible.
Mary Steenburgen, the Arkansas native actress, has added her voice to those opposing HB 1228, the bill aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people under the pretext of religious freedom. It would create untold other complications for all sorts of government activities to give people a religious excuse to avoid the law.
Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.
Glass artist Ed Pennebaker's 13-foot-tall sculpture of tall, multicolored glass panels was chosen for temporary installation in the Carrie Remmel Dickinson Fountain in front of the Arkansas Arts Center.
Committee meetings begin today in the Little Rock School District on "facilities utilization." In other words, the district, which has no elected school board after a state takeover for academic deficiencies in a handful of schools, will be looking for schools to close to meet a $37 million budget cut in 2017-18.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson puts the War Memorial Stadium budget on the chopping block, but that's nothing compared to what's happening elsewhere. Even disabled children will feel the knife, even if the Governor's Mansion, the insurance commissioner and those hankering for another tax cut aren't so unlucky.