Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Bus rides free on election day

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 6:45 AM

Rock Region Metro, the local bus service, is providing free bus service on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8 to help people get to the polls.

All rides will be free that day, for those poll-bound or not. If the reception is good, the bus service might consider it in future elections. From a release:

“Several transit agencies across the country participate in Get Out the Vote efforts. The METRO board and staff are glad to play a part in overcoming potential obstacles to voter participation here in central Arkansas,” said Jarod Varner, METRO executive director. “We’ll focus on sharing with riders ways they can access trip-planning tools, maps and schedules to ensure they know how to get to their precincts and take the opportunity to make their voices heard. It’s a great way to exercise your right to vote as well as check out the transit system if you’ve never tried it.”

