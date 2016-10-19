Deal closed on former Sears shopping center, plus medical buidlings

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Hello, Kansas. Meet Gov. Asa Brownback Jr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson puts the War Memorial Stadium budget on the chopping block, but that's nothing compared to what's happening elsewhere. Even disabled children will feel the knife, even if the Governor's Mansion, the insurance commissioner and those hankering for another tax cut aren't so unlucky.

School closures targeted in Little Rock School District budget talks Committee meetings begin today in the Little Rock School District on "facilities utilization." In other words, the district, which has no elected school board after a state takeover for academic deficiencies in a handful of schools, will be looking for schools to close to meet a $37 million budget cut in 2017-18.