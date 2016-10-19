Find out more →

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Wednesday's open line and the daily video

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 2:14 PM


Here's an open line and the mid-afternoon news roundup.
More by Max Brantley

  • Breitbart airs 1980 assault complaint against Bill Clinton

    A woman identified as Leslie Milwee, a  Fort Smith TV news reporter in 1980 when Bill Clinton was governor, has given an extended interview to Breitbart, a right-wing news outlet once headed by Stephen Bannon, the leader of Donald Trump's campaign, in which she said Clinton groped her sexually.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 19, 2016

  • Haas Hall cleared for another charter school campus in Rogers

    A predominantly white charter school in Northwest Arkansas gets the usual Education Department approval for expansion into territory of heavily Latino school districts.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 19, 2016

  • Your tax dollars at work against medical marijuana

    The fight for Arkansas to join most of the rest of the United States in providing legal marijuana for medical use with advocates lined up against the unending-power of the state.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 19, 2016
  • Deal closed on former Sears shopping center, plus medical buidlings

    The redevelopment of the former Sears shopping center at University Avenue and Interstate 630, reported first here last week, is confirmed with announcement today of sale of the property.

  • Your tax dollars at work against medical marijuana

    The fight for Arkansas to join most of the rest of the United States in providing legal marijuana for medical use with advocates lined up against the unending-power of the state.

  • School closures targeted in Little Rock School District budget talks

    Committee meetings begin today in the Little Rock School District on "facilities utilization." In other words, the district, which has no elected school board after a state takeover for academic deficiencies in a handful of schools, will be looking for schools to close to meet a $37 million budget cut in 2017-18.

  • Breitbart airs 1980 assault complaint against Bill Clinton

    A woman identified as Leslie Milwee, a  Fort Smith TV news reporter in 1980 when Bill Clinton was governor, has given an extended interview to Breitbart, a right-wing news outlet once headed by Stephen Bannon, the leader of Donald Trump's campaign, in which she said Clinton groped her sexually.

  • Former judge Boeckmann indicted on federal charges

    Former District Judge Joseph Boeckmann of Wynne, who stepped down from the bench in May amid a judicial conduct investigation that he traded light sentences for sexual favors from defendants, has been indicted on federal charges

